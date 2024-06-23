The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Egor Afanasyev from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Ozzy Wiesblatt, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

Afanasyev, 23, appeared in two games last season with the Preds at the NHL level. He also played in 56 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, scoring 27 goals and adding 27 assists for 54 points. He had one goal in 17 NHL games the season before.

A native of Tver, Russia, Afanasyev was selected in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Nashville.

Wiesblatt, 22, has not yet appeared in a game at the NHL level. He split last season between the Admirals and San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, totaling four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 50 appearances.

The Calgary native was selected No. 31 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Sharks.