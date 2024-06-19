The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Ty Dellandrea from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection.

The 23-year-old centre had two goals and nine points in 42 games this season with the Stars. He added one goal in six playoff games.

Dellandrea is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer after carrying a cap hit of $900,000 this year.

Selected 18th overall by the Stars in the 2018 draft, Dellandrea had nine goals and 28 points in 82 games with Dallas in 2022-23. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 151 career games.

The fourth-round pick was previously acquired by the Sharks from the Winnipeg Jets.

More details to follow.