Yaroslav Askarov is on the move.

The Nashville Predators have traded the goaltender, centre Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2025 first-round selection, centre David Edstrom and goaltender Magnus Chrona.

Askarov had reportedly asked for a trade earlier this week. The team had re-signed starting netminder Jusse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million deal on July 1. Saros was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Askarov, 22, appeared in two games with the Predators last season, going 1-0 with a .943 save percentage and 1.47 goals-against average.

He went 30-13-7 with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirials last season with a .911 save percentage and 2.39 GAA.

The 6-foot-3 netminder is entering the final season of his three-year entry level contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Askarov was drafted 11th overall by the Predators in 2020 and represented his native Russia in two World Juniors, winning a silver medal in 2020.