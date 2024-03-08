The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Klim Kostin in a deal with the Detroit Red Wings, it was announced Friday.

Defenceman Radim Simek and a seventh-round pick in 2024 are heading back to Detroit as the return.

Kostin, 24, was a former first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2017 and has three goals and one assist in 33 games so far this season. Kostin played his first three NHL seasons with the Blues before arriving in Edmonton with the Oilers in an October 2022 trade. The Oilers then traded Kostin along with forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Red Wings the following summer.

Kostin has one year remaining on his two-year, $4 million deal that carries a $2 million cap hit.

Simek, 31, has appeared in 44 games so far this season with the Sharks, tallying one goal and two assists. He's spent his entire five-year NHL career with the Sharks.

Simek is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.