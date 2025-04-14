Logan Couture's NHL career is at its end.

The San Jose Sharks have called a media conference for Tuesday where the team captain will announce he is medically unable to continue his career.

Couture, 36, was diagnosed with osteitis pubis, a condition that causes inflammation in the pelvic region, early in the 2023-2024 season. His campaign was limited to six games and he has not dressed since Jan. 31, 2024.

A native of Guelph, Ont., Couture was the ninth overall selection of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's.

Couture made his NHL debut on Oct. 25, 2009 and went on to appear in 933 games over 15 seasons, all with the Sharks. He was named captain ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

He finishes his career with 323 goals and 378 assists in 933 games. Couture had 101 points in 116 playoff games, including 10 goals and 20 assists in the Sharks' run to the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals.

Internationally, Couture was a member of the Canada team that won gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.