The San Jose Sharks have claimed forward Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers.

Goodrow was a star in the postseason for the Rangers with six goals and eight points in 16 games, but posted just four goals and 12 points in 80 games during the regular season. He had two game-winning goals and two shorthanded goals for the Rangers in the playoffs.

The 31-year-old forward remains signed for three more years at a cap hit of $3.64 million on the six-year, $21.85 million deal he inked with the Rangers as a free agent in 2021.

Goodrow is set for his second stint in San Jose after first joining Sharks in 2014 after going undrafted to begin his NHL career. He has a 15-team no-trade clause, but being on waivers allowed any team in the league to put in a claim. The Sharks own the top priority on the waiver wire after finishing last in the NHL this season.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Goodrow has 60 goals and 169 points over 572 career NHL games.

Sharks also add Dellandrea

Wednesday was a busy day for the Sharks, who also acquired forward Ty Dellandrea from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection.

The 23-year-old centre had two goals and nine points in 42 games this season with the Stars. He added one goal in six playoff games.

Dellandrea is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer after carrying a cap hit of $900,000 this year.