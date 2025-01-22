Sharks claim F Duehr off waivers from Flames
The San Jose Sharks have claimed forward Walker Duehr off waivers from the Calgary Flames, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
Duehr was waived on Tuesday by Calgary.
The 27-year-old has appeared in 16 NHL games with the Flames this season, recording one assist while averaging 8:48 minutes of ice time.
He also has 11 goals and 19 points in 20 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers in 2024-25.
Duehr is on the final season of a two-year, $1.65 million contract with an average annual cap hit of $825,000.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Flames in 2021, Duehr has nine goals and 19 points in 84 career games.