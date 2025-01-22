The San Jose Sharks have claimed forward Walker Duehr off waivers from the Calgary Flames, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Duehr was waived on Tuesday by Calgary.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 16 NHL games with the Flames this season, recording one assist while averaging 8:48 minutes of ice time.

He also has 11 goals and 19 points in 20 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers in 2024-25.

Duehr is on the final season of a two-year, $1.65 million contract with an average annual cap hit of $825,000.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Flames in 2021, Duehr has nine goals and 19 points in 84 career games.