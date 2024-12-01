NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini was named NHL rookie of the month on Sunday after recording 12 points over 14 games in November.

Celebrini, who returned from a 12-game absence on Nov. 5, led all rookies with seven goals last month.

He edged Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, Sharks teammate Will Smith, New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov and Florida Panthers forward Mackie Samoskevich for the honour.

The NHL named its three stars of the month later Sunday.

Carolina Hurricanes centre Martin Necas took the first star after leading all players with 22 points (7-15) in November. Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (19 points) was the second star and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (8-2-0 record, 2.10 GAA) took the third star.

Celebrini was selected by San Jose with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

He's the first Sharks player to be named rookie of the month since forward Tomas Hertl in October 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.