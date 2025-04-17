Alexandar Georgiev's time with the San Jose Sharks appears at an end.

The 29-year-old goaltender said after Wednesday night's game that general manager Mike Grier informed him he will not be returning.

A native of Ruse, Bulgaria, Georgiev was acquired by the team ahead of March's trade deadline in a deal that saw Mackenzie Blackwood head to the Colorado Avalanche.

He appeared in 31 games for the Sharks, posting a 7-19-4 record with a 3.88 goals against average and a save percentage of .875. He finished his combined season with the Avs and Sharks at 15-26-4 with a 3.71 GAA and an .875 SV%.

Georgiev is in the final year of a three-year, $10.2 million deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

An undrafted free agent, Georgiev just wrapped up his eighth NHL season and was the first-ever Bulgarian-born player in the league. Georgiev was an All-Star in 2024.

For his career, Georgiev is 151-108-26 with a 2.98 GAA and .903 SV% in 303 career games with the Sharks, Avalanche and New York Rangers.