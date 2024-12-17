San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct during Saturday's game against the Utah Hockey Club.

Warsofsky is in his first season as a head coach in the NHL with the rebuilding Sharks 11-17-5 through 33 games this season. He is the youngest coach in the league at age 37.

He joined the Sharks as an assistant coach in 2022 under previous head coach David Quinn, who was fired at the end of last season.

San Jose is back in action tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.