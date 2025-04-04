San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky has been named head coach of the 2025 U.S. Men's National Team, USA Hockey announced on Friday.

Warsofsky will lead the American team in the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship, which is scheduled to start on May 9 in Herning, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden.

“Ryan is an exceptional young coach,” said Jeff Kealty, general manager of the U.S. Men’s National Team and also assistant general manager of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. “He connects well with players and is a great fit to lead our team in the world championship as we strive to bring home the gold medal.”

Warsofsky is in the midst of his first season leading the Sharks, and has coached the team to a 20-45-10 record - two points behind the Chicago Blackhawks for the worst record in the NHL.

He is the youngest head coach in the NHL this season at 37 years old.

Warsofsky has international coaching experience with the U.S. Men's National Team, serving as assistant coach at the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship. The United States won their first eight games at that tournament before falling 4-3 to Germany in overtime in the semifinal round. They finished fourth after losing to Latvia 4-3 in overtime in the bronze medal game.

The United States seek their third title at the IIHF Men's World Championship, and first since 1960.