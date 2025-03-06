The San Jose Sharks are listening to trade offers on defenceman Mario Ferraro, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Ferraro, 26, has five goals and 11 points in 63 games this season. He remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.25 million.

"It doesn't mean they'll move him," LeBrun wrote on X. "Happy to keep him. But given the small number of D on the trade market, Sharks are seeing what comes their way."

Ferraro sits second on the Sharks in average ice time this season at 21:05 per game, behind Jake Walman's 23:10. Cody Ceci previously sat second in that category before he was traded to the Dallas Stars in a deal with Mikael Granlund last month.

The Sharks have been among the most active teams ahead of the deadline, trading goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday before acquiring defenceman Vincent Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins later in the day.

Selected by the Sharks in the second round of the 2017 draft, Ferraro has 17 goals and 85 points in 393 career games.