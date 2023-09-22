San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture said Friday that there is no timetable on his recovery from a lower-body injury that has kept him out of training camp.

Couture said there's no timetable for him to get back on the ice.



On Thursday, the 34-year-old Couture spoke about the injury following the opening of camp, but provided no details on how he suffered it.

"Just (in) the summer trying to get ready for the season and as of right now it's it's week-to-week just kind of taking a day-by-day rehab in here every day," said the Guelph, Ont., native.

"I wish I was out there with the guys," Couture added. "It's been tough it's tough watching; I hate watching the power play. I want to be a part of every every day the guys are out there. But (it's) fortunate I think that had happened now so I can get back and we're not playing yet."

"So the goal is not to miss any games and all I'm focused on right now."

Couture is coming off a 67-point season in 82 games for the Sharks, netting 27 goals and 40 assists.

Originally drafted by the Sharks in the 2007 NHL Draft with the ninth overall pick, Couture has skated in 927 games, scored 323 goals and recorded 700 points across 14 seasons with the Sharks.