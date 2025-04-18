SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The end result wasn't much different for the San Jose Sharks with a second straight season finishing at the bottom of the NHL standings.

The way they got there with promising play from a young core led by talented rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and far more competitive play on the ice offers hope that one of the four franchises to miss the playoffs each of the last six seasons is not far off from getting back to playoff contention.

“It was a step forward," general manager Mike Grier said Friday. “It was disappointing to still finish the season where we did. It’s still a wins and loss league at the end of the day. To some degree you are what your record says you are. That’s the kind of frustrating, disappointing piece of it all because I think the group played better. Definitely more competitive and everything. But there’s still a long ways to go.”

The Sharks finished the season 20-50-12 for a league-low 52 points — five more than last season — as they became the first team in 10 years to lose at least 50 games in regulation in back-to-back seasons.

The team improved its goal differential by 44 goals from the previous season but still finished last in the NHL in both goals scored and goals allowed.

“It was a season of frustration,” first-year coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I think there’s some growth individually and as a group. But obviously we have a lot of work to do.”

Grier said the priority this offseason will be improving defensively, with the hope that the team can be better at protecting leads.

The Sharks lost 10 times in regulation this season after holding a lead in the third period — no other team in the league had more than four — and had five more losses in overtime or shootouts after leading in the third.

Their eight regulation losses this season when leading at the end of the second period were the most for any team in eight years and tied for the most in the NHL in any season since at least 1970-71.

“It’s a fine line between winning and losing in this league,” Warsofsky said. “It’s usually one play here or there or two plays, a save here or there and that’s the game. We saw that this year. Our players saw that this year. We’ll see that in the playoffs this year. ... I’m glad we went through those. At the time, it was tough. But hopefully everything happens for a reason and we can learn from those.”

Warsofsky attributes some of those issues to the youth of the team, which is also the biggest selling point for improvement next season.

Celebrini, the first pick of last year's draft, had a sensational season as an 18-year-old, leading all rookies with 25 goals, ranking second with 63 points and playing as a top-line center often against the opponent's best players.

Celebrini talked about wanting to cut down on his turnovers and Warsofsky said knowing when to take chances will come with more experience.

“I can’t say enough great things about this kid,” Warsofsky said. “The way he works, the way he competes to how driven he is, his natural leadership ability. He’s a winner through and through. He’s going to help this organization win hockey games very, very soon and he already has. There’s some things that every player needs to work on. Mac really drags guys into the fight, the way he competes. We’re very, very happy with his season.”

Smith, the fourth overall pick in 2023, also showed promise as a rookie with 18 goals and 45 points, playing his best at the end of the season.

The Sharks got contributions from several other young players including William Eklund, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Collin Graf and Henry Thrun and are hoping that Yaroslav Askarov can seize the job as No. 1 goalie next season.

With several more young prospects in the pipeline and two first-round picks — including one in the top three — there is reason for optimism, especially if the Sharks can use their cap room to add a few key veterans this offseason.

“I think around the league, people see we have some really, really good young players and they’re coming and they’re coming quick,” Warsofsky said. “We have great people in this organization. I think that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel that this team is on the up and up.”

