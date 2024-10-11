San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini was missing at practice on Friday and is questionable for their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick recorded a goal and an assist on 17:35 of ice time during the Sharks' 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues in their season opener on Thursday.

Celebrini previously missed some time in the preseason with a lower-body injury after going hard into the boards in a game against the Utah Hockey Club.

The 18-year-old centre recorded 32 goals and 64 points with Boston University in the NCAA last season, winning the Hobey Baker Award in the process.

Celebrini also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors, where he registered four goals and eight points in five games en route to a fifth place finish.