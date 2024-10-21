San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is considered to be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, general manager Mike Grier confirmed on Monday.

Grier added the team will give another update on Celebrini's injury after two weeks.

Celebrini last played in the Sharks' season opening 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blue on Sept. 10, picking up his first career goal and assist.

The first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft skated 17:35 in that game but has missed the Sharks' last five games with the injury.

Celebrini missed some time during the preseason after he got tangled up with Utah Hockey Club forward Kevin Stenlund on Oct. 1 and went hard into the boards.

He was held out of the team's final two preseason games for precautionary reasons.

The 6-foot centre won the Hobey Baker Award last season while playing for Boston University in the NCAA, recording 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games. He also starred for Canada at the 2024 World Juniors, recording four goals and eight points in five games.