The San Jose Sharks placed forward Walker Duehr on waivers on Monday.

Duehr played in eight games for the Sharks this season after the team claimed him off of waivers from the Calgary Flames in January. The 27-year-old scored two goals for San Jose in 8:49 of ice time per night.

He posted one assist in 16 games with the Flames earlier this season.

In 20 games for the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers this year, Duehr recorded 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points.

A native of Sioux Falls, S.D., Duehr spent the first four seasons of his career with the Flames after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, debuting during the 2021-22 campaign.

In 92 career games at the NHL level, the winger has scored 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points for the Flames and Sharks.