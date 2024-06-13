The San Jose Sharks have stayed in-house for their new head coach.

The team announced the promotion of Ryan Warsofsky on Thursday.

Warsofsky, 36, had previously served as an assistant under David Quinn, who was fired last month.

A native of North Marshfield, MA, Warsofsky joined the Sharks in 2022 after previously having served as head coach of the ECHL's Charlotte Checkers and the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

Warsofsky becomes the ninth permanent head coach in franchise history.