The San Jose Sharks have re-signed defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin to a one-year contract extension on Thursday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says the extension is worth $1 million.

Mukhamadullin, 23, split the 2024-25 season between the Sharks and the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. In 30 NHL games, he had two goals and nine points. With the Barracuda, he had nine assists in 21 games.

“Shakir earned the opportunity to be a part of the Sharks, and was able to get some valuable experience playing against quality opponents that helped aid his development,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier. “We look forward to his continued growth in the upcoming season.”

A first-round pick (20th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in 2020, Mukhamadullin was traded to San Jose in the deal that sent winger Timo Meier to the Devils.

Internationally, he helped Russia win gold medals at the U17s, Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Junior A Challenge.

In 33 career NHL games, he has two goals and eight assists.