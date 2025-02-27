Macklin Celebrini has suited up for Canada in the past, but never at a senior level.

That could change this spring. The San Jose Sharks rookie centre told Arpon Basu of The Athletic that he would be interested in playing at the 2025 IIHF World Championship if asked.

The worlds are set for Denmark and Sweden with the tournament kicking off on May 9.

A native of North Vancouver, the 18-year-old Celebrini was the first overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston and was the 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner as collegiate hockey's top player.

He's appeared in 47 games this season for the Sharks, notching 18 goals and 24 assists. He trails Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens by one point for the rookie scoring lead.

Celebrini has previously represented Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2023 and the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. In a combined 12 games, Celebrini posted 10 goals and 13 assists.