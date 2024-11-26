The San Jose Sharks assigned goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to the AHL on Tuesday, despite a strong showing in his debut games for the franchise.

Askarov, 22, started two games with the Sharks going 1-0-1 with a .927 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-3 netminder was acquired in August from the Nashville Predators, along with forward Nolan Burke and a third-round draft pick in 2025, in exchange for forward David Edstrom, goaltender Magnus Chrona, and a first-round draft pick in 2025.

Asakarov appeared in two games with the Predators last season and one game with the team in 2022-23.

Selected 11th overall in the 2020 draft, Askarov returns to the San Jose Barracuda, where has a 6-3-0 record this season with a .939 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average.

To fill his roster spot, the Sharks recalled defenceman Jack Thompson. The 22-year-old blueliner has appeared in 13 games with the Sharks this season, recording two goals and five points.