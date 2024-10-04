The San Jose Sharks have cut goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from training camp and assigned him to the AHL, it was announced Friday.

The 22-year-old netminder has been slowed by a lower-body injury in training camp and had yet to resume skating with the team. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported Thursday before news of Friday's demotion that him starting the season in the AHL was possible and Askarov is "expected to take over the net for the Sharks sooner than later."

Askarov was acquired by the Sharks from the Nashville Predators over the summer in exchange for a first-round pick and two other players after requesting a trade.

He appeared in two games with the Preds last season, recording a goals-against average of 1.47 with a .943 save percentage. He also appeared in one game the season before.

The Omsk, Russia native was selected No. 11 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Predators.