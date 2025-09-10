The San Jose Sharks have signed 2025 second-overall pick Michael Misa to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Misa, 18, scored 62 goals with 134 points in 65 games last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit. He took home the CHL Top Scorer Award as well as the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player and the Eddie Powers Trophy as the top point-getter.

He was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada to enter the OHL as a 15-year-old in 2022. Since then, the Oakville, Ont., native won OHL rookie of the year in 2023 and helped Saginaw win its first Memorial Cup title in 2024.

In July, Sharks director of player development Todd Marchment said Misa will have every opportunity to make the team this fall.

“He’s right up there at the top [for all the players that I’ve ever developed]," Marchant told NBC Sports's Sheng Peng. "Like I said, I have not been able to figure out a way to teach somebody to make them better at that -- you either have it or you don’t.”

The Sharks kick off the 2025-26 regular season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 9.