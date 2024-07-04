The San Jose Sharks have signed forwards Carl Grundstrom and Ty Dellandrea to two-year contracts.

Grundstrom's deal is worth $3.6 million with an AAV of $1.8 million while Dellandrea's contract is worth $2.6 million with a $1.3 million AAV.

Grundstrom, 26, was acquired by the Sharks on June 27 from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenceman Kyle Burroughs. He had eight goals and 12 points in 50 games with the Kings last season.

Drafted in the second round (57th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016, the Umea, Sweden native has skated in 236 career NHL games, scoring 40 goals with 67 points, all with Los Angeles.

“Carl brings consistent competitiveness to our lineup,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier. “He showed that he is able to contribute not just in the offensive zone, but is also difficult to play against on the defensive end. We’re excited to add him to the organization.”

Dellandrea was acquired on June 19 from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. He had two goals and nine points in 42 regular season games for Dallas last season. He also appeared in six playoff games, scoring one goal as the Stars reached the Western Conference Final.

Drafted 13th overall by the Stars in 2018, he has skated in 151 career NHL games, scoring 14 goals with 28 assists.