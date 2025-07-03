The San Jose Sharks added to their blueline on Thursday, signing unrestricted free agent defenceman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year, $13 million contract and claiming Nick Leddy off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

The Orlov deal carries an average annual value of $6.5 million, making him the Sharks highest-paid defenceman ahead of fellow free-agent addition John Klingberg, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the team and Leddy as well.

Leddy is signed through the upcoming season at a $4 million cap hit. The 6-foot left-shot defenceman missed three months last season due to a lower-body injury and recorded two goals and five points in 31 games last season while averaging 18:40. He added an assist in seven playoff games while averaging 14:11 of ice time before the Blues were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

After making the two additions, San Jose still has just under $23 million in cap space with 23 players signed for next season.

Orlov, 33, recorded six goals and 28 points in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season while averaging 20:00 of ice time.

He added four assists in 15 playoff games while averaging 21:42 of ice time before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenceman is coming off a two-year, $15.5 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $7.75 million.

Drafted 55th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2009, Orlov has 76 goals and 327 points in 867 career games split between the Capitals, Boston Bruins, and Hurricanes.

Orlov helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2018 after recording two goals and eight points in 24 games while averaging 24:12 of ice time.

Drafted 16th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2009, Leddy has 75 goals and 416 points in 1,042 career games split between the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, and Blues.

Leddy helped the Blackhawks to their second Stanley Cup championship in three seasons in 2013.