The San Jose Sharks have signed unrestricted free agent forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3 million contract, the team announced on Friday.

Skinner, 33, recorded 16 goals and 29 points in 72 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He added one goal and two points in five playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off an identical one-year, $3 million contract.

Drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010, Skinner has 373 goals and 699 points in 1,078 career games split between the Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, and Oilers.

Skinner won the Calder Trophy during the 2010-11 campaign as rookie of the year after recording 31 goals and 63 points in 82 games as a member of the Hurricanes.

The Toronto native represented Canada four times as the World Championship, winning silver in 2017.