The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward William Eklund to a three-year, $16.8 million contract extension with an average annual value of $5.6 million on Tuesday.

Eklund, 22, had 17 goals and 58 points in 77 games with the Sharks last season.

Drafted seventh overall by the San Jose in 2021, Eklund made his NHL debut on Oct. 16, 2021, where he notched his first NHL assist in a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has scored 35 goals with 110 points in 174 career games with the Sharks.

Sharks shore up blue line, sign Klingberg

The Sharks stayed busy on July 1, signing unrestricted free agent defenceman John Klingberg to a one-year, $4 million contract, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Klingberg, 32, joined the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18 as an unrestricted free agent but was limited to 11 regular-season games, recording a goal and four points while averaging 17:15 of ice time.

Klingberg added a goal and four points in 19 playoff games while averaging 19:08 of ice time as the Oilers were eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is coming off a prorated one-year, $1.76 million contract.

Drafted 131st overall by the Dallas Stars in 2010, Klingberg has 82 goals and 416 points in 644 career games split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Oilers.

Klingberg played the 2023-24 campaign with the Maple Leafs but was also limited due to injuries, recording five assists in 14 games.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native represented his country four times at the World Championship, taking home gold medals in 2017 and 2018.

Gaudette joins on two-year deal

The Sharks have signed forward Adam Gaudette to a two-year, $4 million contract.

Gaudette, 28, had 19 goals and 26 points in 81 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. He added a goal and three points in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The 6-foot-1 winger is coming off a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Drafted 149th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2015, Gaudette has 46 goals and 96 points in 301 career games split between the Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, and Senators.

The Braintree, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.