The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward William Eklund to a three-year, $16.8 million contract extension with an average annual value of $5.6 million on Tuesday.

Eklund, 22, had 17 goals and 58 points in 77 games with the Sharks last season.

Drafted seventh overall by the San Jose in 2021, Eklund made his NHL debut on Oct. 16, 2021, where he notched his first NHL assist in a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has scored 35 goals with 110 points in 174 career games with the Sharks.