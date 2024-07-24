The San Jose Sharks have signed defenceman Henry Thrun to a two-year, $2 million extension on Wednesday.

Thrun, 23, recorded three goals and 11 points in 51 games with the Sharks last season.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman was drafted 101st overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2019 and traded to the Sharks for a draft pick in February of 2023.

Thrun represented the United States at the 2023 World Championship in Finland and Latvia, appearing in 10 games for a fourth-place finish.

He also represented his country at the 2021 World Juniors in in Edmonton, recording an assist in seven games to help the United States to a gold medal.