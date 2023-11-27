The San Jose Sharks signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way deal, the team announced on Monday.

Bailey, 28, spent three seasons with in the Vancouver Canucks organization and appeared in 19 games in Vancouver during that period.

The 6-foot-4 winger signed a professional try-out with the Edmonton Oilers last season and appeared in 58 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, recording 19 goals and 32 points in 58 games.

After going through a professional try-out with the Sharks this season, Bailey has appeared in 16 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, recording six goals and 11 points.

Bailey was drafted 52nd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 draft and has five goals and nine points in 82 career games split between the Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and Canucks.