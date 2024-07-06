Macklin Celebrini has signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks, the team announced Saturday.

The first-overall selection in the recent 2024 NHL draft had been mulling whether to return to the NCAA or make his pro debut.

“Macklin is not only a special player on the ice, but he is a poised, confident and intelligent young man off of it,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a statement.

“His combination of skills and hockey sense is rare, and we are extremely confident that he is ready to make the transition to being a full-time NHL player. We could not be more excited to have Macklin locked in to formally join the Sharks organization for the 2024-25 season.”

The 18-year-old centre from North Vancouver took home the Hobey Baker Award as NCAA hockey's top men's player for the 2023-24 season.

Celebrini joined the Sharks development camp earlier this week.