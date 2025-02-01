The San Jose Sharks have traded forward Mikael Granlund and defenceman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars on Saturday in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 conditional third-round pick.

The third-round selection will revert to a fourth-round pick if the Stars fail to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Granlund, 32, led the Sharks with 15 goals and 45 points in 52 games this season.

The 5-foot-10 centre is on the final season of a four-year, $20 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Granlund was acquired by the Sharks, along with forward Mike Hoffman and defenceman Jan Rutta, as part of a three-team trade that saw defenceman Erik Karlsson, and forwards Rem Pitlick and Dillon Hamaliuk join the Pittsburgh Penguins and defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith, and forward Nathan Legare join the Montreal Canadiens in 2023.

Drafted ninth overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2010, Granlund has 172 goals and 589 points in 871 career games split between the Wild, Nashville Predators, Penguins, and Sharks.

The Oulu, Finland, native represented his country at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Russia, winning a bronze medal. He also represented his country seven times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2011 and 2022, and silver in 2016.

Ceci, 30, has four goals and 15 points in 54 games with the Sharks this season while averaging 21:46 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman is on the final season of a four-year, $13 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.