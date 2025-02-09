Sanderson to replace injured Hughes for United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Vancouver Canucks star defenceman Quinn Hughes will not play for the United States at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Sunday.

Ottawa Senators blueliner Jake Sanderson will replace Hughes for the tournament.

Hughes, a 25-year-old native of Orlando, has missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury.

After winning the Norris Trophy last season, Hughes is having another exceptional year in 2024-25, recording 14 goals and 45 assists in 47 games.

The 22-year-old Sanderson has five goals and 30 assists over 55 games with the Sens this season, his third campaign in the NHL.

The Americans will play Finland on Thursday in Montreal in their opener before clashing with rival Canada on Saturday, also at the Bell Centre. The tournament will then shift to Boston's TD Garden as the United States and Sweden go head-to-head on Feb. 17.

The championship game will take place in Boston on Feb. 20.