Sascha Boumedienne - Defence

Published

Team: Boston U (NCAA)
Hometown: Oulu, FIN
Nationality: SWE
HT: 6-1  WT: 175   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 24  Final: 23
NHL Ranking Final: 18 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Boston U 40 3 13 33
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Great skater who plays with initiative and wants to be a difference maker. Can be guilty of trying to do too much at times. Has so much room to take his game to a higher level."

Projection: 2nd Pair Skating Two-Way D
Comparable: Thomas Harley

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
5/5 3.5/5 4.5/5 3/5 3.5/5
 

 

