Sascha Boumedienne - Defence
Published
Team: Boston U (NCAA)
Hometown: Oulu, FIN
Nationality: SWE
HT: 6-1 WT: 175 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 24 Final: 23
NHL Ranking Final: 18 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Boston U
|40
|3
|13
|33
Craig Button's Analysis
"Great skater who plays with initiative and wants to be a difference maker. Can be guilty of trying to do too much at times. Has so much room to take his game to a higher level."
Projection: 2nd Pair Skating Two-Way D
Comparable: Thomas Harley
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|5/5
|3.5/5
|4.5/5
|3/5
|3.5/5