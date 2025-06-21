Sascha Boumedienne - Defence

Team: Boston U (NCAA)

Hometown: Oulu, FIN

Nationality: SWE

HT: 6-1 WT: 175 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 24 Final: 23

NHL Ranking Final: 18 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Boston U 40 3 13 33

Craig Button's Analysis

"Great skater who plays with initiative and wants to be a difference maker. Can be guilty of trying to do too much at times. Has so much room to take his game to a higher level."

Projection: 2nd Pair Skating Two-Way D

Comparable: Thomas Harley