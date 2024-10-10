Saturday's Lightning-Hurricanes game postponed amid Milton recovery

The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena amid recovery efforts in the Tampa Bay area from the impact of Hurricane Milton.

The league said a makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

Photos and videos of the Tampa Bay Rays home stadium, Tropicana Field, have gone viral after the majority of its roof was blown off in the hurricane. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the damage to the Lightning's home, Amalie Arena, is not expected to be nearly as major.

"The home of the Major League baseball team there unfortunately took a huge hit. It doesn't sound like there's anywhere near that kind of damage to Amalie Arena, so I don't expect that will be significant part of the decision making," Johnston said prior to the game being postponed, "but the storm did hit a little harder in St. Petersburg. So, don't have a full report on exactly the state of Amalie Arena at this point and time, but it doesn't sound like it got through the storm in too bad of shape."

The Lightning will play the Hurricanes in Raleigh in the opening game of the season for both teams on Friday. The Lightning are still scheduled to host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

More details to follow.