Scheifele scores OT winner against Ducks as Jets set franchise record for points

WINNIPEG - Mark Scheifele scored 1:51 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Jets (56-22-4) set a franchise record with 116 points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg before a sold-out crowd of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre. He finishes the season with 47 wins, the most in franchise history, and clinched the Jennings Trophy for Winnipeg for allowing the fewest regular-season goals.

The sellout was Winnipeg's eight straight and 16th of the season.

Ville Husso stopped 42 shots for Anaheim (35-37-9).

Winnipeg finishes the season with a 1-2 record versus the Ducks.

Anaheim tied the score 1-1 at 5:45 of the third period. Ian Moore’s shot from the point was tipped by Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry pounced on the rebound and slid the puck into the open side of the net.

Neal Pionk opened the scoring with 6:11 left in the second, his screened shot from the point beating Husso. It was Pionk’s 10th goal of the season, tying his personal best.

Cole Perfetti, who assisted on the goal, recorded his 50th point of the season for the first time. Vlad Namestnikov also assisted.

Take-aways

Winnipeg: The Jets shot early and often but it took them more than 36 minutes to score their first goal as Husso was brilliant.

Anaheim: Weathered the Jets storm and had its chances through the first two periods but were stymied by Hellebuyck until scoring on a screened shot in the third.

Key moment

Josh Morrissey made a great defensive play to break up a 2-on-1 in overtime, then raced down the ice with Scheifele and Kyle Connor. After Connor’s shot just missed the net, he retrieved the puck, passed to Morrisey, who sent it to Scheifele.

Key stat

The Ducks did not allow a shot on goal when the Jets had a two-man advantage for 58 seconds midway through the first.

Up next

The Jets host the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The date for the first game has yet to be determined.

The Ducks are done for the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 16, 2025.