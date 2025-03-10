Scoring woes haunt struggling Canucks

VANCOUVER - A persistent predicament proved problematic for the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday — the team simply struggled to score.

It's an issue that's growing increasingly troublesome as the Canucks (29-23-11) continue to battle three other teams for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“We're in the thick of the race. We need some desperation, like to grab a puck and do something," head coach Rick Tocchet said after his side dropped a 4-1 decision to the Dallas Stars. "But I liked a lot of guys’ effort tonight.”

Vancouver has been outscored 25-17 since the NHL returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and holds a 3-5-0 record across that stretch.

Margins are always going to be tight down the final stretch of the season, Tocchet said, but with 19 games left to play, the Canucks need to figure out how to get an edge in contested matchups.

“You’ve got to feel comfortable in tight games, right? The good teams have a comfort level," he said. "But you need a cushion. You need some goals. We’ve got to score some goals, right? We had some opportunities, but maybe not enough, right?”

Vancouver's defence has put up some solid performances in recent weeks, and held the Stars — who have the fourth most goals (221) this season — to just 19 shots on Sunday.

At the other end of the rink, though, the squad fought to put pucks on net, and tested Dallas goalie Casey Smith with just 23 shots.

“(Dallas is) a good defensive team. They're structured," said Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson. "We had some looks, but when we get our looks, we have to make sure we get it through. Because they're blocking all their pucks."

The home side's lone goal came from Derek Forbort at the 11:53 mark of the second period.

Winger Conor Garland sliced a pass to the veteran defenceman and Forbort took a couple of strides before sending a shot sailing into the top corner of the net from inside the faceoff circle for his first goal as a Canuck.

He hadn't scored since Feb. 16, 2023, when he played for the Boston Bruins.

“It feels like we’re doing all the right things," Forbort said of Vancouver's scoring woes. "Guys are working hard, guys are getting above pucks. And hopefully it starts to come.”

Jake DeBrusk, who leads the Canucks with 22 goals, logged 12 minutes and 45 seconds in ice time against the Stars. Sniper Brock Boeser was limited to 15 minutes and 49 seconds, and newly acquired centre Filip Chytil was out for 14 minutes and 12 seconds.

Asked after the game why some of the team's top scorers saw limited ice time, Tocchet was blunt.

"I don't care how long you've been here, you’ve gotta earn your ice time," the coach said. "That's the way it works. That's how you win Stanley Cups.”

WELCOME BACK CASEY

DeSmith admitted Sunday's win felt a little special.

The 33-year-old American goalie spent last season playing for the Canucks before signing with the Stars as a free agent last summer to backup star netminder Jake Oettinger.

“I'm only human, so it feels good to beat that team," he said after the game. "I've got a lot of buddies on that team and looking forward to going out and seeing them."

Dallas has been good for DeSmith, who boasts a 12-6-0 record with a .914 save percentage, a 2.42 goals-against average and two shutouts.

“I feel really confident," he said. "Playing behind this team helps a lot. We've been playing some good hockey as a unit, and it makes it a little bit easier on me for sure, night in, night out, when we're playing so well.”

DROUGHT SNAPPED

Mikael Granlund's first goal for Dallas held up as the game winner.

The Finnish centre collected a rebound and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen with 25.9 seconds left in the middle frame to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. It was his first goal in 13 games.

“He's been a little snakebit," said Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer. "He's really created a lot of chances, just hasn't finished. I think it's important for him to get one.

"I think he's the kind of guy that once he gets one, he'll feel good about it, but his game has been in a really good place, despite the fact he hasn't put pucks in the net.”

The Stars acquired Granlund and defenceman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for first- and third-round picks in the 2025 draft back on Feb. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.