Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg will be re-evaluated on Monday after leaving Sunday's game against the Edmonton Oilers after blocking a shot.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel told reporters after the game he is optimistic Samberg will be okay.

The play occurred in the second period when McDavid blasted a slapshot from inside the right circle that caught Samberg down low. He stayed down on the ice in obvious pain as play continued with the Oilers scoring soon after. Samberg was helped to his feet and made his way off the playing surface with the help of his teammates and did not return to the game.

The 26-year-old played 14:23 before departing, tallying three blocked shots. He came into Sunday's game with six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 58 games this season, his fourth with the team.



Jets clinch Presidents' Trophy

Winnipeg lost 4-1 to Edmonton Sunday evening, but there was still reason to celebrate.

Earlier in the evening, the Washington Capitals lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, ensuring the Jets would finish with the top record in the NHL and clinch their first ever Presidents' Trophy. Winnipeg's total of 114 points cannot be caught by the Capitals despite them holding a game in-hand.

Winnipeg will wrap up their regular season with a matchup at home against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday. They will meet the West's final wild-card team in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.