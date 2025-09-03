Scott Gomez, Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Tara Mounsey and legendary photographer Bruce Bennett make up the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

This year's inductees were revealed on Wednesday by USA Hockey.

"The collection of talent that is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is truly remarkable," USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli said in a statement. "Their extraordinary contributions have positively impacted our game and continue to do so today."

Gomez, 45, is currently the head coach of the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel. The Anchorage, AK native appeared in 1,079 career games over 16 seasons with the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators. For his career, Gomez notched 181 goals and added 575 assists. A two-time All-Star, Gomez won the 2000 Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year and won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Devils in 2000 and 2003. Internationally, he suited up for the US on a number of occasions including at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Pavelski, 41, retired after the 2023-2024 season. He spent 18 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks and Dallas Stars. A native of Plover, WI, Pavelski scored 476 goals and added 592 assists in 1,332 career games. His 1,068 points are sixth-most all-time by an American player. Pavelski represented the US internationally multiple times, including at both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Parise, 41, appeared in 1,254 career games over 19 seasons with the Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche. An All-Star in 2009, Parise had 434 goals and 455 assists. Parise was a member of the gold medal-winning United States squad at the 2004 IIHF World Juniors in Finland. He would go on to represent the U.S. at two Olympic Games and famously scored a last-minute goal against Canada to force overtime in the gold-medal game at Vancouver 2010. Parise is the son of the late J.P. Parise, who was a member of the Canada team at the 1972 Summit Series.

Mounsey, 47, had a six-year playing career for the United States senior team from 1996 to 2002 and was a member of the team that won the inaugural gold medal in women's Olympic hockey at Nagano 1998. She led all defenders in scoring at Salt Lake City 2002 when the US finished as runners-up to Canada. Mounsey was a Patty Kazmaier Award finalist in 1999 and 2000 at Brown. She was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Bennett, a native of Brooklyn, has been a professional photographer for over 50 years, starting his career at Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum in 1974. He has photographed over 5,000 NHL games since then, covering 45 deciding games of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 2025 induction ceremony is set for St. Paul, MN on Dec. 10.