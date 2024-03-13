Frustrations appear to be boiling over for the struggling Detroit Red Wings.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot and winger Lucas Raymond got tied up in front of the net during practice on Wednesday and had to be separated by teammates.

In video taken by Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit, Raymond, who lost his helmet during the scuffle, appears to attempt throw a punch while being pulled away from Chiarot. The tensions appeared to dissipate quickly as the two shared words before drills resumed.

Detroit has lost six straight games to sit outside of the playoff picture after Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Red Wings appeared to be on track to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016 before their sudden downturn.

“Obviously, we all know that game we just put out there wasn't what we need at this time of year, and especially with the circumstances that we have on hand,” defenceman Jeff Petry said after the loss. “So, I think everybody realizes that and knows that we have to be better.”

The Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes, who defeated them 4-0 last week, on Thursday after spending the past four games on the road.