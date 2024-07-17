Sean Monahan, who signed a five-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 1, says he's excited to join the team for many reasons.

The veteran of 11 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets signed with Columbus to a contract worth $27.5 million earlier this month.

“I’m most looking forward to joining a team with a mission to get better and to be a leader,” Monahan told NHLPA.com's Chris Lomon. “It’s a chance to help turn things around and be competitive as soon as possible.”

Monahan, who was drafted by the Flames with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, strung together five consecutive seasons in which he scored at least 27 goals from 2014 to 2019 with Calgary before his production faltered. He was eventually traded to the Canadiens in a salary dump in 2022.

A big part of his success came with long-time teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and subsequently found a full-time role with the team starting in the 2014-15 campaign.

The pair combined for at least 55 points apiece in each of their first five seasons together. Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets following the 2021-22 season on a seven-year, $68.25 million contract.

“I am really looking forward to being teammates with Johnny again,” said Monahan. “Johnny is motivated to have a big season and be a huge part of the team and I’m excited to have the opportunity to reignite the chemistry we had for close to a decade.

“He is an amazing teammate, person and friend. I’m looking forward to these next five years.”

Columbus enters next season seeking its first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2019-20 campaign. They've finished last in the Metropolitan Division each of the past two seasons.

Don Waddell, the team's general manager, thinks Monahan can help overcome that hump in a number of ways.

“We’ve talked since I’ve been here about adding leadership to our group, and along with leadership adding a potential top forward, and I think we accomplished both of that in being able to sign Sean,” said Waddell. “He’s a first-line centreman, a great history, and he also has worn letters in different places he’s been.”

Coming off a season in which Monahan set a new career high in games played, with 83 (the first time he's played more than 65 games in a season since 2019-20), the veteran is excited to produce for a team with playoff aspirations.

"[Playing through injuries gets] frustrating, mentally, and obviously draining. I think it was on me, for pushing myself to do that, but I've taken care of myself and I'm back to 100 per cent and looking forward to having a big season here," Monahan said to TSN 1050 OverDrive earlier in July.

“I am happy to be back to myself and fully healthy."