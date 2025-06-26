Frederick Gaudreau is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Kraken have acquired the 32-year-old centre from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

A native of Bromont, Que., Gaudreau appeared in all 82 games last season, scoring 18 goals and adding 19 assists.

Gaudreau is set to enter the third season of a five-year, $10.5 million deal.

Undrafted out of the QMJHL where he played for both the Shawinigan Cataractes, with whom he won a Memorial Cup in 2012, and Drummondville Voltigeurs, Gaudreau made his NHL debut in 2016 with the Nashville Predators.

He's appeared in 410 games over nine seasons with the Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Wild.

For his career, Gaudreau has 61 goals and 91 assists.