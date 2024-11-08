The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Daniel Sprong from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Friday evening.

The right winger has one goal and two assists for three points in nine games so far this season, averaging 11:39 of ice time a night. He is on a one-year deal that pays him $975,000.

The 27-year-old from Amsterdam previously played parts of two seasons with the Kraken, appearing in a total of 82 regular season games. Sprong has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings over the course of his nine-year NHL career.

Selected in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Sprong has 86 goals and 76 assists for 162 points in 353 NHL regular season games.