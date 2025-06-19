The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick on Thursday.

Marchment, 30, recorded 22 goals and 47 points in 62 games with the Stars last season. He added a goal and five points in 18 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

The 6-foot-5 winger is entering the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $4.5 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, Marchment has 76 goals and 189 points in 302 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and Stars.

Marchment helped the Stars reach the Western Conference Final in each of his three seasons in Dallas, recording eight goals and 16 points in 49 playoff games with the club.

His best offensive season came during the 2023-24 campaign, registering 22 goals and 53 points in 81 games in Dallas.