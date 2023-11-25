Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev was ruled out the remainder of their game against the Vancouver Canucks Friday with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Tanev, 31, logged 3:37 of ice time before his exit.

The Toronto, Ont., native has netted a pair of goals in seven games for the Kraken this season.

Tanev began his career with the Winnipeg Jets after going undrafted and played three seasons for them (2015-16,2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19) before playing two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Tanev is in the midst of his third season with the Kraken.