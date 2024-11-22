Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle underwent successful surgery on his pelvis and his expected recovery timeline is at least three months, the team announced Friday.

The 34-year-old forward, who last played on Nov. 14, has six goals and five assists in 17 games this season.

Eberle, from Regina, Sask., is in his fourth season with the Kraken and has also played for the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders since being selected in the first round (22nd overall) by the Oilers in 2008.

Currently in his 15th season, Eberle has career totals of 305 goals and 408 assists in 1035 regular-season contests.

The Kraken sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a record of 10-9-1 and are preparing to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.