The Seattle Kraken and forward Chandler Stephenson have reached a seven-year agreement worth $43.75 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal carries an average annual value of $6.25 million.

Stephenson, 30, played last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, recording 16 goals and 51 points in 75 games. He added an assist in seven playoff games before the Golden Knights were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The 6-foot centre is a two time Stanley Cup champion, with his first title coming with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and his second with Vegas last year.

He is coming off a four-year, $11 million deal he signed with the Golden Knights in October of 2020.

Drafted 77th overall by the Capitals in 2012, Stephenson has 89 goals and 270 points in 495 games split between the Capitals and Golden Knights.