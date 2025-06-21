The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Andre Burakovsky to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno, it was announced on Saturday.

Burakovsky, 30, had 10 goals and 37 points in 79 games with the Kraken last season.

The 6-foot-3 winger is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Washington Capitals in 2013, Burakovsky has 153 goals and 387 points in 696 career games split between the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Kraken.

The Swedish international is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, helping the Capitals win their first championship in franchise history in 2018 and then contributing to the Avalanche’s victory in 2022.

“Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said of Burakovsky. "In return, we've acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward."

Veleno, 25, finished the 2024-25 season with the Blackhawks after he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith prior to the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded eight goals and 17 points in 74 games split between the Red Wings and Blackhawks last season.

Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Veleno has 38 goals and 81 points in 306 career games split between the Red Wings and Blackhawks.