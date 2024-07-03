The Seattle Kraken have agreed to a one-year, $775,000 contract with defenceman Josh Mahura, it was announced Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old spent last season with the Florida Panthers, recording nine assists in 30 games.

Mahura was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft (No. 85 overall) by the Anaheim Ducks and spent his first four NHL seasons with the Ducks before being claimed off waivers in October of 2022.

The St. Albert, Alta., native has 10 goals and 35 assists for 45 points in 191 career regular season NHL games spread out over six seasons.