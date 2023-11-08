Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffered a deep skate blade cut during practice on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital for further assessment, general manager Ron Francis told Geoff Baker of the The Seattle Times.

“They’re doing an MRI to see if it got the tendon, so I don’t know enough yet,” Francis told The Seattle Times. “It wasn’t gushing but it was a deep cut, so they’ve taken him to a hospital and they’re doing an MRI. I think we dodged a bullet, but he’s going to be pretty sore tomorrow.”

Eberle was cut by Jaden Schwartz’s skate after he stepped on a puck and lost his balance.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 13 games this season for the Kraken and scored a goal with three assists.

The Kraken recalled forwards Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday.